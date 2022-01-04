The estate of the late David Bowie has joined the impressive rank of artists who have sold off their catalogs for a huge payday.

Just like Bob Dylan, Neil Young, and most recently, Bruce Springsteen, Bowie’s estate has brokered a multi-million dollar deal for his music.

Variety is reporting the publishing rights to Bowie’s entire catalog has been sold to Warner Chappell Music, the publishing arm of Warner Music Group. The deal is estimated to be worth at least $250 million.

Last September, Warner acquired the rights to the musician’s recordings from 1968 through 2016, which included his last few albums that were originally released via Sony Music. Now that the company has acquired Bowie’s publishing catalog as well, they will oversee the copyright to his compositions as well as recordings.

WCM chief executive Guy Moot said in a statement:

“These are not only extraordinary songs, but milestones that have changed the course of modern music forever. We are looking forward to tending his unparalleled body of songs with passion and care as we strive to build on the legacy of this most extraordinary human being.”

