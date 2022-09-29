In December of 1971 David Bowie released his seminal album Hunky Dory, which featured future classics like “Changes” and “Life On Mars?”

Now there’s a deluxe reissue of that iconic release on the way– well, actually, TWO!

Divine Symmetry arrives November 25th and will contain 48 previously unreleased tracks (live recordings, alternate versions and demos) on four CDs, the 2015 remaster of Hunky Dory on Blu-Ray audio, a 100-page hardback book of photos, as well as a 60-page replica of Bowie’s notebooks from the era.

Then on February 23rd of next year, the vinyl companion A Divine Symmetry (An Alternative Journey Through Hunky Dory) will arrive with different mixes and versions of the original Hunky Dory tracklist, plus one additional song, “Bombers.”

Here’s a sneak peek of the reissue with a version of “Kooks” recorded by Bowie and Mick Ronson for the BBC’s Sounds Of The 70s with Bob Harris…

