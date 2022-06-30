Remember a few years ago when Mattel surprised us with a “Ziggy Stardust”-inspired David Bowie Barbie?

Well, now there’s another one, this time inspired by the 50th anniversary of Bowie’s 1971 release, Hunky Dory.

Designer Manager Linda Kyaw-Merschon said her team “wanted to make sure it looked like Barbie, but as Bowie. Not Bowie exactly as himself. We tried to emulate his essence as much as we can. He was quite slender and pale, so we made sure to capture that as best could. Balance is key. Tricky, but I think you’ll see what I mean when you see the doll in real life.”

Even the box is a nod to Bowie, with a logo that reflects the silver that’s found on his tie, plus the blue wrapping is taken from his iconic blue suit and eye shadow makeup.

