David Byrne and Yo La Tengo have come together for a cover of Yoko Ono‘s “Who Has Seen the Wind.” The song will be included on Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono, a tribute compilation album curated by Death Cab for Cutie‘s Benjamin Gibbard. Other contributors include Deerhoof, the Flaming Lips, Sharon Van Etten, Death Cab for Cutie, U.S. Girls, Japanese Breakfast, Jay Som, and more. The release will arrive with a podcast by Gibbard and journalist Jenny Eliscu, focused on the life of Ono and the music of the musicians on the album.

Gibbard shared a state about Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono saying:

[It] was born out of both love and frustration. The “love” part is pretty obvious; it is the seemingly bottomless well of inspiration and enjoyment Yoko Ono’s music has provided me and I must assume everyone else present here on this compilation. The “frustration” part, on the other hand, goes back decades. As an advocate, the tallest hurdle to clear has always been the public’s ignorance as to the breadth of Yoko’s work. To put it into context; this is an artist whose output has run the gamut from avant-garde to bubblegum pop, often across a single album. For years, it has been my position that her songwriting has been criminally overlooked. She has consistently created melodies as memorable as those of best pop writers. As a lyricist, she has always written with poignance, sophistication and deep introspection. Some of her best songs have been covered and compiled here by a generation-spanning group of musicians for whom her work has meant so much. It is my sincere hope that a new crop of Yoko Ono fans fall in love with her songwriting due in some small part to this album we have put together.

Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono is set to be released on February 18, Ono’s 89th birthday. Listen to David Byrne and Yo La Tengo‘s rendition of “Who Has Seen the Wind” below.