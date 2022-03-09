The action comedy film Everything Everywhere All At Once will premiere at SXSW this Friday and while we don’t know if it’s going to be a hit or not, the soundtrack certainly seems to have potential!

The band Son Lux provides the score and soundtrack, plus they’ve invited some impressive collaborators to join them, like Andre 3000, Randy Newman, Moses Sumney, and on “This Is a Life”, David Byrne and Mitski…

And if you’re curious about the movie, check out the trailer…

