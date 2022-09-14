Louisville-based musician David Serchuk shared a new single titled “Love Is a Burning Car.” We first heard from Serchuk during our Louisville Music COVIDiary series where he shared an instrumental of Grateful Dead‘s “Eyes of the World. We didn’t hear his original music until he later shared the single “Underrated Girl” this past July.

Serchuk described his newest single saying, ‘The song is about love, in all its many guises, and especially about passion.”

Listen to David Serchuk‘s new single “Love Is a Burning Car” below.