Death Cab for Cutie shared their rendition of Yoko Ono‘s “Waiting for the Sunrise” ahead of this Friday’s release of Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono. The band’s frontman Benjamin Gibbard curated the collection, calling on artists like David Byrne, Yo La Tengo, Japanese Breakfast, and the Flaming Lips to put their spin on classic Ono tunes.

Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono is set to be released on February 18. Listen to Death Cab for Cutie‘s cover of “Waiting for the Sunrise” below.

