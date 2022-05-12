Death Cab For Cutie has not only detailed a new album, they’ve shared the first single!

Asphalt Meadows arrives September 16th and features 11 songs, all penned by frontman Benjamin Gibbard.

Gibbard said of the lead single “Roman Candles”:

“… the crippling, existential crippling, existential dread that goes hand in hand with living in a nervous city on a dying planet, and that the only way to be in the moment is to let it all go. The lyrics were cobbled from a couple of different songs dealing with my general sense of anxiety — the feeling that the fabric that weaves a functioning society together was crumbling during the pandemic.”

Give a listen to “Roman Candles” here…

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.