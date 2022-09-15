Lexington, Kentucky band Sunmates just released their new song “Choosers” which will be on their upcoming EP called II due September 28th. We’ve always enjoyed their music which is 80’s style synth pop and the new song doesn’t disappoint. They tell us more about the new song and themselves:

Choosers is a song about love between friends. We wanted to bring an energy of warmth with this song that emulates the feeling of being close with someone you’ve known deeply. It’s the second track off our upcoming EP, “II” and sets the stage for the story of love and loss which takes place through our five track EP. This EP will follow up our debut release “Sunmates”, which our take on synth pop. This is also the first Sunmates song which was predominantly written by Shelby, so we’ve been very excited to share how our song writing has begun to naturally mesh together in such a fun cohesive way.

Sunmates is an organic synth pop band from Kentucky. We strive to promote symbiotic relationships through our music and impact on the community by providing safe spaces for self expression and a fun environment for people to immerse themselves in. Our group is constantly evolving to fit into the environment we find ourselves in, which has recently brought in additional vocals from our friends. Our music is reminiscent of 80’s brooding synth pop, while still reminding ourselves of the americana style storytelling of our Kentucky home.

Check out the brand new track “Choosers” below!