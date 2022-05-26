Andrew Fletcher, keyboard and synth for Depeche Mode, has died at age 60 according to the band’s twitter.

“We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member, and bandmate Andy ‘Fletch’ Fletcher. Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint. Our hearts are with his family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy in this difficult time.”

No cause of death has been made public at this time. This post will be updated as we get more news.

Fletcher was a guest on Kyle Meredith With… in 2017. Here is that interview:

