Dermot Kennedy on His Sophomore LP, Upcoming Tour with Shawn Mendes, & Covering Metallica

Dermot Kennedy sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about his upcoming sophomore album and the success that’s led up to it. The Irish singer-songwriter tells us about recently busking in Washington Square, raising over 300k for charities over the holidays, and being an authentically humble artist. Kennedy also revisits his Metallica cover of “Nothing Else Matters,” what it was like to have “Paradise” become so big during a time when he was so disconnected from the world, and the background behind his latest chart-topper “Better Days”.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.