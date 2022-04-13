DeVaugn Nixon on Portraying His Dad in HBO’s Winning Time, Working with Adam McKay, & The Showtime Era of the 80’s LA Lakers

DeVaugn Nixon sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise of The Lakers Dynasty, in which he plays the role of his real life father, Norm Nixon. The actor tells how he still had to audition for the part, his dad feeling threatened by Magic Johnson’s arrival, and this series being released on the heels of the Michael Jordan doc, The Last Dance. Nixon also discusses what it was like to work with Adam McKay in a dark comedy and where the story could go with future seasons. We also travel back to 1992 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Bodyguard, which found Nixon staring at Whitney Houston’s son, Fletcher. He tells stories of flushing Whitney’s cigarettes, starting a snowball fight with Kevin Costner, and filming the famous lake scene, and then arrives back in present day to briefly give us the background on co-starring in the current 5th season of Snowfall.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.