Just when we think we can’t love Dolly Parton more, she somehow finds a way.

The legendary singer and tireless philanthropist can now add canines to her list of admirers with the announcement of her new line of dog accessories named– what else?– Doggy Parton!

The lineup of merchandise includes toys, leashes, harnesses, and pet clothing, all with that iconic Dolly panache.

Even better? A portion of the proceeds from the Doggy Parton line will go to Willa B Farms, a non-profit animal rescue organization in Parton’s home state of Tennessee, which Parton calls “a rescue where animals in need find never-ending love,” adding, “Don’t we all need that?”

For more details or to start shopping, click here.

Oh, and enjoy a 13-year-old Dolly singing her first single from 1959, “Puppy Love”…

