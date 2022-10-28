Just when we thought we’d run out of reasons to love Dolly Parton, she gives us another one.

With her imminent induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Dolly looks to make good on her wish to do a true rock album– but naturally the country music legend wants to up the ante by attempting to reunite Led Zeppelin‘s Robert Plant and Jimmy Page for the release.

“When I got nominated for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, I thought ‘Well, no better time to do it,’” Parton says. “I had always wanted to do it. My husband is a big hard rock ’n’ roll fan, and for years I thought, “One of these days I’d like to do an album mainly just for him, just to kind of do it.” When I got nominated, I thought, “Why not just go ahead and do it while the iron’s hot? Maybe have some of the greats, the legends of rock ‘n’ roll sing along with me.”

Page and Plant haven’t played together since a 2007 Ahmet Ertegun tribute concert, but Parton really wants to do their signature song “Stairway to Heaven” with them:

“I’m trying to see if Robert Plant might sing on it. Maybe Jimmy Page might do the pick-up part on it. I’m looking forward to dragging in some of the great classic people, girls and boys, to sing on some of the songs. I’m not far enough along to discuss who and what, but I am going to do an album.”

Forget the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame– if Dolly pulls this off, let’s just go ahead and elect her President.

Until then, here’s Dolly doing the Zeppelin classic without the rock gods…

