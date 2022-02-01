Dream Theater’s James LaBrie on on Taking Inspiration from the Joe Rogan/Elon Musk interview & Covering Motley Crue’s Kickstart My Heart with Falset

Dream Theater lead singer James LaBrie hops on the line with Kyle Meredith to talk about A View From the Top of the World, the progressive metal band’s 15th studio album. The Canadian vocalist takes us through the process of the band constructing their own studio and putting the album together during the pandemic, writing the song Aliens after hearing the Joe Rogan/Elon Musk interview, and using hope as a destination in their music. LaBrie also tells us how he ended up covering Motley Crue’s Kickstart My Heart with the band Falset and the band’s upcoming world tour.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.