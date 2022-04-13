We were already excited to hear Drive-By Truckers were part of the Bourbon & Beyond lineup this year and now it looks like we’ll hear some new music when they do!

DBT will release Welcome to Club XIII June 13th and the title track features backing vocals from Margo Price, Mike Mills of R.E.M. and singer-songwriter Schaefer Llana.

Welcome to Club XIII tracklist:

1 “The Driver”

2 “Maria’s Awful Disclosures”

3 “Shake And Pine”

4 “We will Never Wake You Up In The Morning”

5 “Welcome 2 Club XIII”06 “Forged In Hell And Heaven Sent”

7 “Every Single Storied Flameout”

8 “Billy Ringo In The Dark”

9 “Wilder Days”

The title track also pays homage to Adam’s House Cat, the band Patterson Hood and Mike Cooley were in before Drive-By Truckers. Hood said of those early days:

“There were no cool bars in town and Club XIII was the best we had. But it wasn’t all that good, and our band wasn’t particularly liked there. From time to time the owner would throw us a Wednesday night or let us open for a hair-metal band we were a terrible fit for, and everyone would hang out outside until we were done playing. It wasn’t very funny at the time, but it’s funny to us now. Cooley and I have been playing together for 37 years now. That first band might have failed miserably on a commercial level, but I’m really proud of what we did back then. It had a lot to do with who we ended up becoming.”

Check out the video for “Welcome to Club XIII”…

