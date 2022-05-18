Ever since Drive-By Truckers announced their new album Welcome to Club XIII and shared the lead single, we’ve been wanting to hear more.

Now DBT have shared another single, a seven-minute rumination on memories of late-night drives– and the magnificence of The Replacements!

Frontman Patterson Hood said in a statement:

“Around the same era of Club XIII, I spent a lot of time driving around late at night when I couldn’t sleep, listening to music loud and often having a beer or two. Sometimes during those drives I’d have these epiphanies about what to do with my life — like listening to Tim by The Replacements not long after it came out and deciding to drop out of school to try and make this whole band thing work.”

Give a listen to “The Driver”…

Welcome 2 Club XIII comes out June 3rd– and Drive-By Truckers will be part of this year’s Bourbon & Beyond, too!

