We got to speak with drummer Kofi Baker recently about his drumming style which is a lot like Ginger Baker’s of Cream and Blind Faith fame. Well, he should sound like him since that’s his dad! Ginger was one of the most legendary drummers of rock and most influential and taught Kofi so much. Kofi along with Will Johns (Eric Clapton’s nephew) will be performing The Music of Cream at Headliners Music Hall this Thursday, June 2nd. Listen to our conversation below.