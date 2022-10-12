Duran Duran will be celebrating their decades-long appreciation of Los Angeles with a new documentary.

A Hollywood High will feature footage of the band performing live on a rooftop in Los Angeles, as well as interviews and archival footage that tells the story of their love affair with the city.

Their performance was shot on the roof of The Aster in Hollywood, overlooking the Capitol Records building, the home of Duran Duran’s first record label.

In a statement the band said:

“We were determined to do something unique to celebrate our four decades together. A rooftop performance in LA with the Capitol Records building across the street and the Hollywood sign looming in the distance sounded perfect and turned out to be an extraordinary night for all of us.”

Watch the trailer for A Hollywood High…

A Hollywood High will be released in theaters November 3rd.

