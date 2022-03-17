It must feel pretty good to be Duran Duran right now.

Not only are they celebrating a huge milestone as a band, they’re nominated for inclusion in this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductions.

The band dropped by The Late Late Show with James Corden this week to talk about the honor, as well as perform another track from their new album, Future Past.

Duran Duran are leading in the fan vote for the Hall of Fame, as Corden shared on Twitter:

.@duranduran are leading the fan vote for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame! pic.twitter.com/vUoFW9ynhp — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) March 17, 2022

Watch the band’s performance of “Tonight United”…

