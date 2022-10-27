On November 5th Duran Duran will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In fact, the band even won the Hall’s “fan vote” before they were even announced as nominees AND recently celebrated their 40th anniversary as a band with the critically-acclaimed album Future Past.

With Duran Duran‘s appeal as strong as ever, the band dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to not only play album track “Invisible” on-air, but the lucky audience also got to enjoy three off-air performances, including “Notorious” and “Careless Memories.”

Frontman Simon Le Bon (who is celebrating a birthday today) also chatted with Kimmel about their upcoming movie and more…

For more from Le Bon, check out his recent interview on Kyle Meredith with…

