Fresh from the news of their being nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Duran Duran decided to drop a new track at midnight!

“Laughing Boy” is one of three previously unheard songs that will be part of the deluxe edition of their latest album, Future Past, which comes out this Friday, February 11th.

Give a listen to “Laughing Boy”…

