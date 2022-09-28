Duran Duran’s Simon Le Bon on Working with Blur’s Graham Coxon, Upcoming Rock Hall Induction, & 40 Years of Rio

Simon Le Bon dials up Kyle Meredith to discuss Future Past and Duran Duran’s upcoming induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The frontman tells us about the new record being a continuation of 2015’s Paper Gods, having Blur’s Graham Coxon as their guitarist, and tapping David Bowie’s pianist Mike Garson for a new song and a cover of Bowie’s Five Years. Le Bon also talks about the 40th anniversary of Rio, the special validation of getting into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and their hopes to have Andy Taylor and Warren Cuccurullo both present to play, and his thoughts on getting Kate Bush and Fela Kuti inducted next year.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.