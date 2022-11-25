Frontman for the Louisville band Appalatin, Yani Vozos, has a new project called Kentucky Soul and just released a new song “I Come From The Mountains” that rocks with pride for where he comes from which are the mountains of Eastern Kentucky. With Yani on guitar, he is joined by fiddler Jesse Wells of Tyler Childers & The Food Stamps. Check out the video for the new song now streaming on most platforms.
November 25, 2022
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays.
