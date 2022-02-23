Echo & The Bunnymen’s Will Sergeant on Post-Punk’s Early Days, Creating the Riff to Killing Moon, and the Band’s Future

Will Sergeant sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about his autobiography, Bunnyman, which dives into his childhood and takes us up until Echo & The Bunnymen begin to make their first full album. The guitarist discusses how WWII and the Cold War had a strong influence on his coming-of-age and music that he would create, pop culture’s importance in the last century, and how artists were creating their own mythology. Sergeant also tells us about accidentally coming up with the riff to “Killing Moon,” helping to create post-punk from punk, his distaste for the band’s most recent album, and his plans for two more books that would take us through the Bunnymen’s breakthrough success.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.