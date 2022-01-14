Eddie Vedder revealed that legends Stevie Wonder, Elton John, and Ringo Starr have all contributed to his upcoming album Earthling. The impressive list of contributors continues with Glen Hansard, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, and former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer. The details arrived with the release of a new single called “Brother the Cloud”

Earthling is set to be released on February 11. Listen to “Brother the Cloud” below.

