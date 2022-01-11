When Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder announced he would release a solo album in 2022, naturally we were excited!

And singles like “The Haves” and “Long Way” have only increased that anticipation.

Now Vedder has finally released the track list for Earthling, which comes out February 11th.

Earthling Track List:

“Invincible”

“Long Way”

“Power of Right”

“Brother the Cloud”

“Fallout Today”

“The Dark”

“The Haves”

“Good and Evil”

“Rose of Jericho”

“Try”

“Picture”

“Mrs. Mills”

“On My Way”

Vedder has also added a teaser to his YouTube channel for the next single “Brother the Cloud”, which has fans speculating if the late Chris Cornell isn’t the subject of the tune, with lyrics like “I had a brother but now my brother is gone / I search the sky for a glimpse of his blue eyes.”

When Vedder kicks off a solo tour next month he’ll be joined by some impressive friends: multi-instrumentalists Josh Klinghoffer and Glen Hansard, Andrew Watt (who produced Earthling), bassist Chris Chaney and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith. Hansard will also open each show with his own solo set.

