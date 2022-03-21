Eddie Vedder has just shared an out of this world collaboration with NASA.

“Invincible” is a track from the Pearl Jam frontman’s new solo album, Earthling, and the video combines live concert footage with graphics depicting NASA’s upcoming Artemis I Moon Mission.

The video is described as the following:

“The Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft – the only human-rated spacecraft in the world capable of deep-space travel – are planned to lift off from Launch Pad 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center for the uncrewed Artemis I mission around the Moon. Through the Artemis missions, NASA will land the first woman and the first person of color on the Moon, paving the way for a long-term lunar presence, and serving as a stepping stone on the way to Mars. This video includes footage of various prelaunch tests, along with animations of launch, the orbit around the Moon, and the return to Earth.”

Check out the video for “Invincible”…

