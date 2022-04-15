We’re all still in shock over the untimely death of Taylor Hawkins last month. But it’s wonderful to hear him show off his vocal prowess on what is the first posthumous release to feature the late Foo Fighters drummer.

Veteran blues-rock guitarist Edgar Winter (“Frankenstein”) just released a tribute to his brother Johnny Winter entitled Brother Johnny, which features several high-profile artists paying homage to his sibling, who died in 2014.

Ringo Starr, Joe Walsh, Billy Gibbons. Michael McDonald, Bobby Rush, Steve Lukather and Warren Haynes all make contributions to the LP, with Hawkins appearing at the suggestion of the album’s producer, Ross Hogarth, to provide “a younger, more energetic, modern approach,” according to Edgar.

Edgar said of Taylor:

“I had only just met Taylor, and barely got to know him, but I was so impressed by his sincerity, positive energy and pure enthusiasm. He had a unique spontaneous style different from anyone I’ve ever worked with before. I can be very opinionated — but as soon as I heard what he was doing, I knew it was best to step back, stay out of the way and let him do his thing. That session was an experience I will never forget.”

And to add to all the stories about how generous and kind Taylor was, Edgar says he refused all attempts at being paid for his efforts:

“He said, ‘I don’t want ANYTHING for doing this, I just want to get out there and rock.’ And rock HE DID! I don’t know if it was out of respect for Johnny, a desire to help me in what I was doing, compassion for the nature of the project, or his friendship with Ross. Most probably all these things — but whatever it was, he gave it His ALL!”

“Guess I’ll Go Away” was originally on Johnny Winter’s 1970 album Johnny Winter And, and Edgar calls it “stylistically the most uncharacteristically advanced song Johnny ever wrote — almost a precursor of heavy metal.”

Hear Taylor Hawkins’ ferocious take on the song, accompanied by the equally fierce Edgar Winter on guitar…

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.