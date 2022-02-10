Eels on John Parish, Mortality, Extreme Witchcraft, & 20 Years of Souljacker

Eels frontman E catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Extreme Witchcraft, an album that arrives just over a year from 2020’s Earth to Dora. The indie rock legend tells us about working with John Parish for the first time since 2001’s Souljacker and how this new album can be looked at as a continuation of that record, taking some inspiration from 70s soul, and the lyrics looking at mortality, aging, and how we consider ourselves. E also looks back to the early 2000’s to remember fan reactions to his musical turn, as well as the 30th anniversary of his major label debut, A Man Called E, getting signed before he had ever performed live, and being the opener for Tori Amos that year.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.