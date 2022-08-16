Kentucky band Elephant Corduroys have shared their first full-length album What Have We Become?. The Crestwood, KY band began releasing music in 2020, and spent the following (and inevitable) downtime crafting new sounds.

The highly collaborative band features members Jack Marcum, Gabriel Brown, Noah Reagan, and Jonathan Lehmann all taking on multiple roles and instruments in the recording process. Marcum, Regan, and Lehmann are also credited as songwriters; in addition, Levi Smith is credited for saxophone and “emotional support.”

Listen to Elephant Corduroys‘ pop-influenced indie rock sound on the title track of What Have We Become? below.