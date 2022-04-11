Let’s hear it for the great local bands and artists of Louisville and Southern Indiana! There are so many awesome bands to check out and Joe Bowers of The Low Glow has organized a magical evening to check out several of them at once in the new festival called Enchanted Mayhem. The festival will take place May 14th at The Enchanted Forest Live which is in New Albany, IN. It’s the live outdoor venue at The Grain Haus. Performers include Villa Mure, Hot Brown Smackdown, Houseplant, The Low Glow, and more from 2-11pm that day. We asked Joe about what inspired him to start this new festival. He said “I just wanted to put together an All Local All Original jam rock festival. We are lucky to have a lot of smaller local festivals such as Grateville Fest, Petefest, etc…, but I wanted to have something where all the spotlight was on local bands writing original material. All of these bands have quite the catalog of original material and all are great live bands.”

Tickets and more info can be found here.