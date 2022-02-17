If you’re like us and always look forward to Record Store Day, we’re pretty sure you’re going to like at least some of these exclusive options that have been announced.

While Record Store Day 2022 is once again one actual day: Saturday, April 23rd, there will still be an “RSD Drops” day this year on June 18th. Organizers say June 18th will serve as “a street date safety net, for titles that are part of the Record Store Day celebration, but for any number of reasons beyond controlling, can’t make it into stores on April 23rd.”

Taylor Swift has been named “Global Ambassador” for this year’s Record Store Day and is releasing an exclusive 7-inch of the folklore bonus track “the lakes.” Blur are releasing their 1998, Japan-only remix compilation Bustin’ + Dronin’ on vinyl for the first time. There are limited edition picture discs of the Cure’s Pornography, Devo’s Oh, No! It’s Devo, Kacey Musgraves’ star-crossed, and Donna Summer’s self-titled album. And the great Joni Mitchell is releasing Blue Highlights, an LP featuring rare recordings associated with her classic album Blue.

Want more? No problem. There’s also the following:

*David Bowie’s Brilliant Adventure and Toy EPs.

*Two Foo Fighters tracks “Re-Versioned” by Mark Ronson and Preservation Hall Jazz Band.

*An unreleased Johnny Marr remix from Vince Clarke.

*St. Vincent’s The Nowhere Inn soundtrack.

*A seven-LP box set of the Ramones’ Sire Records albums Pleasant Dreams, Subterranean Jungle, Too Tough To Die, Animal Boy, Halfway To Sanity, Brain Drain and a neon pink splatter vinyl LP of rarities, all pressed on vinyl for the first time since their original release.

*I’m So Free: The 1971 RCA Demos, the rare first recording session of Lou Reed’s solo career, released on vinyl for the first time.

For a complete list of all the goodness coming, click here.

