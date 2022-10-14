Louisville five-piece band The Highlanders have released a lyric video for their new single “Carolina” which is now streaming as well. The song will appear on their new self-titled album due November 4th of 2022 with a release show at The Burl in Lexington, KY. We asked the band about themselves and the new song:

The Highlanders are a five-piece alternative band with a gritty roots sound, but don’t consider themselves a country act anymore. “We definitely started playing standard country. We’re from Kentucky, so we thought that’s what we had to play. As we kept progressing we finally were able to blend in a little bit of ourselves and our influences,” said singer and guitarist Colin O’Daniel. The group first got together in 2018 and went from playing cover songs at their local pool, to playing their own songs at small venues, all while developing a serious buzz in Louisville and Lexington. Their debut album, Different in the Dark, was a strong roots rock session, while their upcoming 2022 self-titled album, “The Highlanders” will be a much more modern approach leaning into the “Louisville Indie” and alternative folk genre.

“Carolina” covers the idea of leaving somewhere for a long period of time, and then returning to the place that should be familiar, but feels distant. Whether that be through a person changing and maturing, or a city shifting and growing, as we get older places tend to gain new meanings. Everything really came together when our keyboardist, Beck O’Daniel, tried to add organ towards the middle of the song. It brought a whole new energy to the tune and sounds even better live.

“Carolina” was recorded at at Thunder Sound studios in Franklin, KY as part of a 3-day album recording session with producer and engineer Jay Willis.