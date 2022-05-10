Earlier this year Fantastic Negrito (aka Xavier Amin Dphrepaulezz) announced he would release not only a new album, but a film as well.

The artist has shared another single from White Jesus Black Problems called “They Go Low”, which he describes this way:

When the 1% are making their deals, we’re not at the table. We’re on the menu, so to speak. Especially when I was making the film, I wanted to be sure that I was telling the story of those oppressors, those high bidders. They go low. Low enough to sell your grandmother, low enough to enslave people, low enough to keep poor whites out of work. When people worship money, there’s no limit to how low they’ll go.

Check out Fantastic Negrito‘s video for “They Go Low”…

White Jesus Black Problems comes out June 3rd.

