We were ecstatic when Father John Misty announced a new album was on the way!

Chloë and the Next 20th Century will be his first studio album in four years and comes out April 8th.

Tracklisting:

1. Chloë

2. Goodbye Mr. Blue

3. Kiss Me (I Loved You)

4. (Everything But) Her Love

5. Buddy’s Rendezvous

6. Q4

7. Olvidado (Otro Momento)

8. Funny Girl

9. Only a Fool

10. We Could Be Strangers

11. The Next 20th Century

You’ll have a choice of several different editions of the release, including the 2xLP gatefold Loser Edition pressed on clear blue vinyl, a 2xLP box set that comes with exclusive, expanded artwork as part of a hardcover book containing both LPs pressed on clear red vinyl, as well as a poster by Rafa Orrico and two bonus 7” singles featuring covers of Chloë and the Next 20th Century tracks by Lana Del Rey and Jack Cruz.

Check out the video for his new tune “Funny Girl”…

