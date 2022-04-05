Not only do we have a new Father John Misty album to look forward to this week, we found out today that he’ll be here for Bourbon & Beyond as well!

Chloë and The Next 20th Century arrives this Friday and after “Funny Girl”, “Q4” and “Goodbye Mr. Blue”, now comes the almost-title track “The Next 20th Century”.

The album marks Father John Misty’s fifth studio album and first in four years following 2018’s God’s Favorite Customer.

Check out the video for “The Next 20th Century”…

