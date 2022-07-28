With each new revelation, we become more excited about Moonage Daydream, the forthcoming David Bowie documentary we told you about.

While we got a “teaser” trailer in May when it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, now the full film trailer has been made available!

Moonage Daydream is the first Bowie documentary approved by his estate and features never-before-seen footage and performances, with narration by Bowie himself.

The doc arrives in theaters and on IMAX on September 16th, with streaming on HBO Max to follow in 2023.

Until then, check out the trailer…

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.