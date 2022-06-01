After nine long years Yeah Yeah Yeahs will return with new music this fall!

The trio of Karen O, Nick Zinner and Brian Chase will release Cool It Down September 30th.

Cool It Down tracklist:

1. Spitting Off The Edge Of The World

2. Lovebomb

3. Wolf

4. Fleez

5. Burning

6. Blacktop

7. Different Today

8. Mars

Karen O addressed fans in a statement:

“To all who have waited, our dear fans, thank you, our fever to tell has returned, and writing these songs came with its fair share of chills, tears, and euphoria when the pain lifts and truth is revealed. Don’t have to tell you how much we’ve been going through in the last nine years since our last record, because you’ve been going through it too, and we love you and we see you, and we hope you feel the feels from the music we’ve made. No shying away from the feels, or backing down from what’s been gripping all of us these days. So yes we’ve taken our time, happy to report when it’s ready it really does just flow out.”

Yeah Yeah Yeahs have released a video for the first single, which also features Perfume Genius. Check out “Spitting Off the Edge of the World”…

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.