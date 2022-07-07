Finneas on Naked and Upcoming Releases, Scoring for B.J. Novak, & “Getting Back to Work with Billie”

Finneas sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about his latest single, Naked, and upcoming music. The prolific songwriter discusses what his song “The Kids Are Dying” still says in moments of national crisis and using songwriting as a history lesson. We also get to hear about his plans to possibly put out another album this year, scoring of BJ Novak’s Vengeance, getting back to work with Billie Eilish on her next record, working with Ashe, and releasing another single next month in July.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.