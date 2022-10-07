There was much excitement when The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power debuted on Prime Video in September. But we’re more excited about an upcoming contribution to the soundtrack!

Fiona Apple has shared a collaboration with the series composer Bear McCreery that will appear in the season finale October 14th.

“Where the Shadows Lie” was inspired by a line in J.R.R. Tolkien’s poem “One Ring,” which culminates with the line “in the land of Mordor where the shadows lie.”

Give a listen…

