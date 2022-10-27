Flogging Molly’s Dave King on Steve Albini, History Repeating, & 20 Years of Drunken Lullabies

Flogging Molly’s Dave King joins Kyle Meredith to discuss Anthem, a new album that finds the Celtic punk band once again working with Steve Albini, who mixed their debut album back in 2000. The frontman talks about using history and connecting to his childhood in his work, writing about the 1916 Rising in Ireland, and watching history repeat with Ukraine. King also shares his thoughts on America seemingly going in reverse while Ireland progressively thrives and the 20th anniversary of Drunken Lullabies.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.