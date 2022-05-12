In a reliably breathtaking, theatrical manner, Florence + The Machine stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week to perform a track from their new album Dance Fever, which arrives tomorrow.

Frontwoman Florence Welch was resplendent in a flowing, scarlet dress as she sang “My Love”…

And on a significantly more unusual note, there was more.

As part of Fallon’s “Audience Suggestion Box” bit, the one and only Jimmy Buffett came out to sing his signature song “Margaritaville”, but jokingly left without finishing– so Fallon had Welch come out to complete the classic. (The Welch part starts at 6:15)

