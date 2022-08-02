Foals’ Yannis Philippakis on Making a Dance Record with a Deeper Meaning

Foals frontman Yannis Philippakis drops by Kyle Meredith With… to tell us about the band’s latest album, Life Is Yours, and the experimental mood they found themselves in that led to a more synth-driven record. The lead singer talks about working with multiple producers, making a dance record with deeper meaning, looking back at the sometimes destructive behavior of his youth, and the need to connect with one’s past. Philippakis also discusses “Wake Me Up”, taking inspiration from Caribou and Underworld, and making music with Karl Hyde from Underworld that will come out eventually.

