Lou Barlow and John Davis have reunited for their first Folk Implosion release in over 22 years. It was 19 years ago that The New Folk Implosion was released, but that was after Davis left the band in 1999. Barlow took to social media last summer to announce the reunion, and now we have the new EP Feel It If You Feel It.

The new project was shared exclusively on Bandcamp. Check it out below.

Feel It If You Feel It by The Folk Implosion

