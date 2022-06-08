After the shocking death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, fans have been waiting for news of any band statements or tributes– and now the band has made a big announcement.

Foo Fighters, along with Hawkins’ widow, Alison, have confirmed two all-star tribute concerts will take place in September.

The first will be at London’s Wembley Stadium on September 3rd and the other at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on September 27th.

In a statement the band said:

“As one of the most respected and beloved figures in modern music, Taylor’s monolithic talent and magnetic personality endeared him to millions of fans, peers, friends and fellow musical legends the world over. Millions mourned his untimely passing on March 25th, with passionate and sincere tributes coming from fans as well as musicians Taylor idolized. The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will unite several of those artists, the Hawkins family and of course his Foo Fighters brothers in celebration of Taylor’s memory and his legacy as a global rock icon—his bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life.”

When more details become available, we’ll let you know!

