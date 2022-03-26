Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died at the age of 50. The band was on tour in South America at the time of the drummer’s death.

According to Colombian newspaper Semana, Hawkins was found dead in his hotel room in Bogota hours before the band’s scheduled performance at Estereo Pìcnic music festival.

A statement released by the band reads as follows:

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

No cause has currently been given. This is a developing story.

