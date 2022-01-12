Foo Fighters have released an official trailer for their upcoming horror-comedy film, Studio 666. Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Nate Mendel and Rami Jaffee all star in the flick, along with some special guest stars.

Grohl said of the film, “After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts, it was finally time to take it to the next level. Like most things Foo, Studio 666 began with a far fetched idea that blossomed into something bigger than we ever imagined possible.”

Studio 666 will be released to theatres on February 25th.

