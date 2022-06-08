Louisville punk band Shitfire was formed right before the pandemic shutdown happened and had to put their plans on hold like so many of us. They did 2 gigs then had to call it quits…that is, until now. Now they have a new ep coming out on June 17th called Howdy Bitch. Then, a gig at Headliners Music Hall on June 18th for an event called Plunder Over Louisville featuring several other bands as well. They also just released their new song “Yellowbelly” and the music video for it. The band features Michael and Luke (formerly of Comforter and The Foxery) with Cliff on guitar, Dustin on bass, and lead vocals from Hannah. Watch out for Shitfire who’ll be blowing out speakers everywhere soon!