Frank Turner on Addiction, Mortality, & Frightened Rabbit’s Scott Hutchison

Frank Turner joins Kyle Meredith to talk about FTHC, his 9th album that recently landed at #1 on the UK Album chart. The English singer-songwriter tells us about his 50 States in 50 Days tour that he’s currently on, writing about addiction, acceptance, and mortality, and about his friend Scott Hutchison of Frightened Rabbit’s suicide. Turner goes on to talk about wanting to eventually make a classic country record and his appreciation for that genre’s craft.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.